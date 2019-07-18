Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 ArQule Inc. 6 55.48 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Competitively, ArQule Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.1. The Current Ratio of rival ArQule Inc. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and ArQule Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 132.83% and an $20 average price target. ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.69 average price target and a -27.45% potential downside. Based on the results shown earlier, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and ArQule Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 81.8%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 20%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance while ArQule Inc. has 127.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.