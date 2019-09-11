Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 801.32 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Ardelyx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s volatility measures that it’s 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.09 beta. In other hand, Ardelyx Inc. has beta of 1.86 which is 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Ardelyx Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ardelyx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.