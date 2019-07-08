Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

Since ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.86 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 0.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.21 beta which makes it 121.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 120.75%. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus target price and a 61.81% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. appears more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders are 20%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 29.36% stronger performance.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.