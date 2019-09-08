Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.58 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk & Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.83 beta which makes it 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.1. The Current Ratio of rival Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 116.45% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.