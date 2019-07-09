Reviewing ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH)’s and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s results

Both ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are each other’s competitor in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs Inc. 3 1.95 N/A -0.14 0.00 Johnson & Johnson 136 4.60 N/A 5.40 25.35

Demonstrates ProPhase Labs Inc. and Johnson & Johnson earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs Inc. 0.00% -7.9% -7.2% Johnson & Johnson 0.00% 23.8% 9.6%

Risk and Volatility

ProPhase Labs Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.25 beta. Johnson & Johnson has a 0.66 beta and it is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ProPhase Labs Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Johnson & Johnson is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. ProPhase Labs Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Johnson & Johnson.

Analyst Ratings

ProPhase Labs Inc. and Johnson & Johnson Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Johnson & Johnson 0 3 5 2.63

On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson’s potential upside is 5.99% and its consensus price target is $149.88.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of ProPhase Labs Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.1% of Johnson & Johnson are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of ProPhase Labs Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPhase Labs Inc. -1.61% 0.03% -0.83% 7.28% 50% 2.85% Johnson & Johnson -2.06% 0.29% 1.83% -5.8% 8.61% 6.09%

For the past year ProPhase Labs Inc. was less bullish than Johnson & Johnson.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats on 8 of the 9 factors ProPhase Labs Inc.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of homeopathic and health care products to general public in the United States. The company also engages in the research and development of over-the-counter drugs and natural base health products with supplements, personal care, and cosmeceutical products. It offers Cold-EEZE cold remedy zinc gluconate lozenges that reduces the duration and severity of symptoms of the common cold; and non-lozenge forms of its proprietary zinc gluconate formulation, including Cold-EEZE cold remedy QuickMelts, Cold-EEZE Gummies, and Cold-EEZE cold remedy oral spray. The companyÂ’s Cold-EEZE cold remedy QuickMelts product line consists of Cold-EEZE Daytime/Nighttime QuickMelts, Cold-EEZE Plus Immune Support + Energy QuickMelts, and Cold-EEZE Plus Multi-Symptom QuickMelts. It also offers Cold-EEZE Multi-Symptom Relief for cold and flu lozenge; Cold-EEZE Daytime and Nighttime Multi-Symptom Relief in liquid form for adults and children; and Cold-EEZE Natural Allergy Relief caplets for indoor and outdoor allergies, as well as Cold-EEZE Nighttime Multi-Symptom Relief for Cold and Flu QuickMelts. In addition, the company provides organic cough drops and a vitamin C supplement; and contract manufacturing services of cough drop, dietary supplements, and other OTC cold remedy products for third parties, as well as produces private label lozenge products for retail customers. It markets its products through national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers various products in the areas of immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, and pulmonary hypertension diseases. Its Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular disease; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products that include blood glucose monitoring; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use, as well as for use in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1885 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.