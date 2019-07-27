Reviewing ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)’s and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s results

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 20 0.91 N/A 2.25 10.01 NOW Inc. 14 0.43 N/A 0.55 25.24

Demonstrates ProPetro Holding Corp. and NOW Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. NOW Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ProPetro Holding Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than NOW Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ProPetro Holding Corp. and NOW Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2% NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ProPetro Holding Corp. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival NOW Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. NOW Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

ProPetro Holding Corp. and NOW Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 NOW Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s upside potential is 54.97% at a $26.33 average target price. Competitively NOW Inc. has an average target price of $16, with potential upside of 27.59%. The data provided earlier shows that ProPetro Holding Corp. appears more favorable than NOW Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.8% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares and 0% of NOW Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of ProPetro Holding Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are NOW Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.63% -5.85% 31.77% 21.08% 15.61% 82.79% NOW Inc. -2.66% -8.98% 1.61% -1.91% -4.54% 19.24%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than NOW Inc.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp. beats on 10 of the 12 factors NOW Inc.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.