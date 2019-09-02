Reviewing ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)’s and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s results

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 19 0.54 N/A 2.25 8.06 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 22 0.40 N/A 0.07 234.63

Demonstrates ProPetro Holding Corp. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than ProPetro Holding Corp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has ProPetro Holding Corp. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.6%

Liquidity

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. are 3.1 and 2.9 respectively. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ProPetro Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

ProPetro Holding Corp. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 2 2 2.50 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of ProPetro Holding Corp. is $23.15, with potential upside of 117.37%. Competitively KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $32.25, with potential upside of 221.54%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.5% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares and 87% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 9.4% are KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.22% -13.87% -16.61% 11.91% 9.81% 47.16% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -12.67% -24.31% -43.13% -38.47% 0% -32.96%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp. had bullish trend while KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats ProPetro Holding Corp.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.