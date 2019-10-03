Reviewing ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)’s and Its Competitors results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ProPetro Holding Corp. has 93.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.9% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ProPetro Holding Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 799,805,258.03% 30.70% 18.20% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ProPetro Holding Corp. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 82.14M 10 8.06 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

ProPetro Holding Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for ProPetro Holding Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 3.00 1.43 1.81 2.53

As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 46.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ProPetro Holding Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.22% -13.87% -16.61% 11.91% 9.81% 47.16% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProPetro Holding Corp. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s competitors have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Dividends

ProPetro Holding Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.