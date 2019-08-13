Reviewing ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)’s and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s results

Both ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 20 0.64 N/A 2.25 8.06 Exterran Corporation 15 0.25 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ProPetro Holding Corp. and Exterran Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2% Exterran Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProPetro Holding Corp. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Exterran Corporation has 1.2 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exterran Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

ProPetro Holding Corp. and Exterran Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 2 3 2.60 Exterran Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ProPetro Holding Corp. has a consensus target price of $22.92, and a 85.74% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ProPetro Holding Corp. and Exterran Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.5% and 90.5% respectively. 0.9% are ProPetro Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Exterran Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.22% -13.87% -16.61% 11.91% 9.81% 47.16% Exterran Corporation 9.64% -4.21% -4.01% -20.82% -50.51% -22.88%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp. has 47.16% stronger performance while Exterran Corporation has -22.88% weaker performance.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp. beats Exterran Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.