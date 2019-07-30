Reviewing ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)’s and Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS)’s results

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 20 0.89 N/A 2.25 10.01 Basic Energy Services Inc. 3 0.05 N/A -5.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ProPetro Holding Corp. and Basic Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ProPetro Holding Corp. and Basic Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2% Basic Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -16.3%

Liquidity

ProPetro Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Basic Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Basic Energy Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

ProPetro Holding Corp. and Basic Energy Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Basic Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of ProPetro Holding Corp. is $26.33, with potential upside of 58.81%. On the other hand, Basic Energy Services Inc.’s potential upside is 188.46% and its consensus price target is $4.5. The data provided earlier shows that Basic Energy Services Inc. appears more favorable than ProPetro Holding Corp., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ProPetro Holding Corp. and Basic Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 87.9%. About 0.9% of ProPetro Holding Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Basic Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.63% -5.85% 31.77% 21.08% 15.61% 82.79% Basic Energy Services Inc. 2.02% -19.68% -48.68% -66.45% -82.58% -34.11%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp. has 82.79% stronger performance while Basic Energy Services Inc. has -34.11% weaker performance.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp. beats Basic Energy Services Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages. The companyÂ’s Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 940 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 86 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 421 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 12 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.