Reviewing Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s results

As Application Software companies, Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 120 8.94 N/A -2.26 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.90 N/A -3.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Proofpoint Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proofpoint Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Proofpoint Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Proofpoint Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proofpoint Inc.’s upside potential is 3.76% at a $132.4 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Riot Blockchain Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Proofpoint Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

