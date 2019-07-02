Reviewing Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)’s results

Both Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 111 8.96 N/A -2.26 0.00 RealPage Inc. 58 6.21 N/A 0.37 161.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proofpoint Inc. and RealPage Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -26.3% -10.2% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Proofpoint Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Competitively, RealPage Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, RealPage Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Proofpoint Inc. and RealPage Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The consensus target price of Proofpoint Inc. is $127.57, with potential upside of 4.69%. Competitively the consensus target price of RealPage Inc. is $68, which is potential 14.69% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that RealPage Inc. looks more robust than Proofpoint Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares and 87% of RealPage Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.3% of RealPage Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.45% -2.68% 0.56% 33.97% -2.64% 42.72% RealPage Inc. 2.33% -6.05% 3.73% 17.68% 1.95% 24.61%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. has stronger performance than RealPage Inc.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats Proofpoint Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.