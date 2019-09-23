Reviewing Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s results

Since Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 120 8.94 N/A -2.26 0.00 Brightcove Inc. 10 2.43 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proofpoint Inc. and Brightcove Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Proofpoint Inc. and Brightcove Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5%

Volatility and Risk

Proofpoint Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Brightcove Inc. has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Proofpoint Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Brightcove Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Proofpoint Inc. and Brightcove Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proofpoint Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.84% and an $132.4 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Proofpoint Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Brightcove Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brightcove Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Proofpoint Inc. beats Brightcove Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.