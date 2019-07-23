Reviewing Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s results

Both Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 115 9.24 N/A -2.26 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.47 N/A 0.03 116.71

In table 1 we can see Proofpoint Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -26.3% -10.2% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Proofpoint Inc.’s 1.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 75.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Borqs Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Proofpoint Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proofpoint Inc. has a 1.44% upside potential and an average target price of $127.57.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares and 34.7% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares. 0.5% are Proofpoint Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 35.38% are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.45% -2.68% 0.56% 33.97% -2.64% 42.72% Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. has stronger performance than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Proofpoint Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.