Reviewing Prologis Inc. (PLD)’s and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s results

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have been rivals in the REIT – Industrial for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis Inc. 72 16.41 N/A 2.88 26.44 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 80 68.83 N/A 0.72 120.39

In table 1 we can see Prologis Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Prologis Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Prologis Inc. is currently more affordable than Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Prologis Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 4.5% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Prologis Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prologis Inc.’s consensus target price is $74.67, while its potential downside is -9.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Prologis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.4% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.67% are Prologis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prologis Inc. 2.18% 3.09% 7.33% 12.49% 16.56% 29.44% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 7.39% 3.71% 32.09% 94.2% 164.59% 90.44%

For the past year Prologis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. beats Prologis Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties. It was previously known as Security Capital Investment Trust. Prologis Inc. was formed in 1991 and is based in San Francisco, California with an additional office in Denver, Colorado.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.