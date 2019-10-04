Reviewing Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)’s and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s results

As Application Software companies, Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 39 1.47 44.10M 1.16 37.45 SolarWinds Corporation 18 1.09 65.45M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Progress Software Corporation and SolarWinds Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Progress Software Corporation and SolarWinds Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 112,816,577.13% 16.9% 7.8% SolarWinds Corporation 364,827,201.78% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

Progress Software Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, SolarWinds Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. SolarWinds Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Progress Software Corporation and SolarWinds Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Progress Software Corporation’s upside potential is 31.19% at a $49 average target price. Competitively SolarWinds Corporation has a consensus target price of $17.5, with potential downside of -4.37%. The results provided earlier shows that Progress Software Corporation appears more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation shares and 97.1% of SolarWinds Corporation shares. About 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation was less bullish than SolarWinds Corporation.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats SolarWinds Corporation on 8 of the 13 factors.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.