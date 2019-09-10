Reviewing Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)’s and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s results

Both Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 41 4.47 N/A 1.16 37.45 salesforce.com inc. 156 9.17 N/A 1.53 100.91

Demonstrates Progress Software Corporation and salesforce.com inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. salesforce.com inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Progress Software Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Progress Software Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than salesforce.com inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Progress Software Corporation and salesforce.com inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4%

Risk and Volatility

Progress Software Corporation has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. salesforce.com inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Progress Software Corporation is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival salesforce.com inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Progress Software Corporation and salesforce.com inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 salesforce.com inc. 0 0 14 3.00

Progress Software Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 23.12% and an $49 consensus target price. Competitively salesforce.com inc. has an average target price of $187.36, with potential upside of 25.69%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, salesforce.com inc. is looking more favorable than Progress Software Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Progress Software Corporation and salesforce.com inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 84.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation shares. Comparatively, 4.3% are salesforce.com inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98% salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation has stronger performance than salesforce.com inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Progress Software Corporation.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.