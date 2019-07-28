Reviewing Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)’s and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s results

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 40 4.90 N/A 1.31 32.44 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.27 N/A 0.43 11.38

Table 1 demonstrates Progress Software Corporation and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Progress Software Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Progress Software Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 9.5% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Progress Software Corporation. Its rival Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Progress Software Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Progress Software Corporation and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Progress Software Corporation has a 12.26% upside potential and an average price target of $49.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of Progress Software Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Progress Software Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 73.5% are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation had bullish trend while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.