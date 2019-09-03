Reviewing Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)’s and Its Peers results

As Application Software company, Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Progress Software Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.90% 7.80% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Progress Software Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation N/A 41 37.45 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Progress Software Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Progress Software Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Progress Software Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

$49 is the consensus target price of Progress Software Corporation, with a potential upside of 30.15%. The potential upside of the rivals is 136.10%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Progress Software Corporation make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Progress Software Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Progress Software Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Progress Software Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.75 shows that Progress Software Corporation is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation’s rivals are 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Progress Software Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Progress Software Corporation’s rivals beat Progress Software Corporation.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.