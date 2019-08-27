Reviewing Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)’s and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s results

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 41 4.21 N/A 1.16 37.45 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.28 N/A -1.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Progress Software Corporation and BSQUARE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Progress Software Corporation and BSQUARE Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Volatility & Risk

Progress Software Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.75 beta. Competitively, BSQUARE Corporation’s 83.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Progress Software Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, BSQUARE Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. BSQUARE Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Progress Software Corporation and BSQUARE Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Progress Software Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 30.60% and an $49 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Progress Software Corporation and BSQUARE Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 31%. About 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.9% are BSQUARE Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation has 21.98% stronger performance while BSQUARE Corporation has -18.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats BSQUARE Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.