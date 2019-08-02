Reviewing Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)’s and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s results

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 41 4.70 N/A 1.16 37.45 ANSYS Inc. 187 12.38 N/A 4.90 41.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ANSYS Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Progress Software Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Progress Software Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of ANSYS Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Volatility & Risk

Progress Software Corporation is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.75. From a competition point of view, ANSYS Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Progress Software Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, ANSYS Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. ANSYS Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Progress Software Corporation and ANSYS Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 17.08% for Progress Software Corporation with average price target of $49. ANSYS Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $200.83 average price target and a 2.54% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Progress Software Corporation looks more robust than ANSYS Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation shares and 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares. Progress Software Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, ANSYS Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Progress Software Corporation.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.