Reviewing Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 19.86 N/A -0.90 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 10.48 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Risk and Volatility

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.7. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$10 is Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 90.84%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a -13.19% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.