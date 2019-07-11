Reviewing Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s results

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 29.41 N/A -0.87 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -5.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.39 shows that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 92.31% upside potential and an average target price of $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 51.2% respectively. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.46%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.