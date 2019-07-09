Reviewing Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 28.99 N/A -0.87 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 115 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk and Volatility

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.39 and its 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 96.08% upside potential and an average price target of $11. On the other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 27.64% and its consensus price target is $128. The data provided earlier shows that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.46%. Comparatively, 3.2% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.