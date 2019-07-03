Reviewing Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.50% -35.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

$11 is the average target price of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 86.76%. The potential upside of the rivals is 131.90%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.39. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.