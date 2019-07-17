Reviewing Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)’s and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 27.39 N/A -0.87 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.01 N/A -2.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.39 beta. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s beta is 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 107.55%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 157.51% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.19% stronger performance while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -48.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.