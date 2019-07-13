Reviewing Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE)’s and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s results

We are comparing Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy Inc. 2 1.69 N/A 0.12 12.58 TechnipFMC plc 23 0.94 N/A -4.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Profire Energy Inc. and TechnipFMC plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TechnipFMC plc 0.00% -17.2% -7.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Profire Energy Inc. are 8.9 and 6.4. Competitively, TechnipFMC plc has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Profire Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TechnipFMC plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Profire Energy Inc. and TechnipFMC plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TechnipFMC plc 0 2 2 2.50

Profire Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 216.46% at a $5 consensus target price. TechnipFMC plc on the other hand boasts of a $28.67 consensus target price and a 11.21% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Profire Energy Inc. appears more favorable than TechnipFMC plc, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of Profire Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.5% of TechnipFMC plc are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of Profire Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of TechnipFMC plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Profire Energy Inc. 5.41% -14.29% -8.77% -36.33% -64.14% 7.59% TechnipFMC plc -0.18% -6.63% 0.44% -11.11% -28.17% 16.45%

For the past year Profire Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TechnipFMC plc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Profire Energy Inc. beats TechnipFMC plc.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and gas projects worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products. This segment also provides subsea services, including drilling, installation, completion, and field services, as well as asset management, well intervention and IMR, ROVs, and manipulator system services; and services for subsea projects comprising front end to decommissioning, field architecture, integrated design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. The Onshore/Offshore segment offers technical, technological, and project management services across fixed, floating, and onshore facilities, as well as offshore services. The Surface Projects segment provides drilling, completion, and production wellhead equipment, as well as chokes, compact valves, manifolds, and controls; treating iron, manifolds, and reciprocating pumps for stimulation and cementing; separation and flow-treatment systems; flow metering products and systems; marine, truck, and railcar loading systems; installation maintenance services; frac-stack, manifold rental, and operation services; and flowback and well testing services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.