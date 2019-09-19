Reviewing Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE)’s and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s results

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy Inc. 2 1.90 N/A 0.12 12.17 Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Profire Energy Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Profire Energy Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 13% 11.9% Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.77 beta means Profire Energy Inc.’s volatility is 77.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Precision Drilling Corporation’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Profire Energy Inc. are 8.9 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Precision Drilling Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Profire Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Precision Drilling Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Profire Energy Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Precision Drilling Corporation has a consensus target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 82.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profire Energy Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 45.9%. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of Profire Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Precision Drilling Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Profire Energy Inc. 0.69% -8.18% -7.01% -14.62% -57.06% 0.69% Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72%

For the past year Profire Energy Inc. has 0.69% stronger performance while Precision Drilling Corporation has -1.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Profire Energy Inc. beats Precision Drilling Corporation.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.