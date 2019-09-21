Reviewing Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE)’s and Its Rivals results

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49% of Profire Energy Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Profire Energy Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Profire Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 13.00% 11.90% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Profire Energy Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy Inc. N/A 2 12.17 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Profire Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Profire Energy Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Profire Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.76 2.54

As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 49.96%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Profire Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Profire Energy Inc. 0.69% -8.18% -7.01% -14.62% -57.06% 0.69% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Profire Energy Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Profire Energy Inc. are 8.9 and 6.4. Competitively, Profire Energy Inc.’s competitors have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Profire Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Profire Energy Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Profire Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Profire Energy Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Profire Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Profire Energy Inc.’s peers beat Profire Energy Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.