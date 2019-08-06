Reviewing Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE)’s and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE)’s results

Since Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy Inc. 2 1.46 N/A 0.12 12.17 Baker Hughes a GE company 25 1.05 N/A 0.10 256.46

In table 1 we can see Profire Energy Inc. and Baker Hughes a GE company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Baker Hughes a GE company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Profire Energy Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Profire Energy Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Baker Hughes a GE company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 13% 11.9% Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Profire Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.77 beta. Baker Hughes a GE company’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

Profire Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Baker Hughes a GE company which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Profire Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Baker Hughes a GE company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Profire Energy Inc. and Baker Hughes a GE company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 1 3.00

Profire Energy Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 264.96%. Competitively the average target price of Baker Hughes a GE company is $32.5, which is potential 36.50% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Profire Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Baker Hughes a GE company, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49% of Profire Energy Inc. shares and 99% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of Profire Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Baker Hughes a GE company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Profire Energy Inc. 0.69% -8.18% -7.01% -14.62% -57.06% 0.69% Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09%

For the past year Profire Energy Inc. was less bullish than Baker Hughes a GE company.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Profire Energy Inc. beats Baker Hughes a GE company.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.