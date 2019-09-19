Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s results

This is a contrast between Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.3% and 45.64% respectively. 0.5% are Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
