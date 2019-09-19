Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s results

This is a contrast between Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.3% and 45.64% respectively. 0.5% are Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.