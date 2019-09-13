Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s results

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.