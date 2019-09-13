Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s results

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
