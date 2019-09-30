Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.3% and 61.53% respectively. About 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Forum Merger II Corporation
Summary
Forum Merger II Corporation beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.