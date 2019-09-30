Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.3% and 61.53% respectively. About 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Forum Merger II Corporation

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.