Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)’s results

Both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares and 51.8% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares. Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.59%
|0.69%
|3.01%
|0%
|0%
|2.9%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
