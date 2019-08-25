Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s results

This is a contrast between Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.3% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.