Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s results

This is a contrast between Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.3% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings
Summary
Collier Creek Holdings beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
