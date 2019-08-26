Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)’s results

Both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.3% and 54.98%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has 0.9% stronger performance while Capitol Investment Corp. IV has -9.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Capitol Investment Corp. IV beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.