Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC)’s and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s results

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Competitively, 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.