Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC)’s and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s results

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Competitively, 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
