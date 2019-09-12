Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

This is a contrast between Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
