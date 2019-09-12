Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

This is a contrast between Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.