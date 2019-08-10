Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC)’s and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s results

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|17.09
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares and 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
