Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC)’s and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s results

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 17.09 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares and 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.