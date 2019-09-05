Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC)’s and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s results

This is a contrast between Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Akerna Corp.
|12
|5.99
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares. Comparatively, Akerna Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Akerna Corp.
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
