Reviewing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC)’s and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s results

This is a contrast between Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Akerna Corp. 12 5.99 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares. Comparatively, Akerna Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Akerna Corp.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.