Reviewing Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN)’s and Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)’s results

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.09 N/A -2.90 0.00 Tucows Inc. 65 1.78 N/A 1.76 27.82

In table 1 we can see Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Tucows Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6% Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

Professional Diversity Network Inc. has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tucows Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Professional Diversity Network Inc. Its rival Tucows Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Tucows Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Tucows Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 66.5% respectively. About 0.7% of Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.4% of Tucows Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83% Tucows Inc. -2.02% -20.1% -43.43% -31.76% -17.63% -18.53%

For the past year Professional Diversity Network Inc. had bullish trend while Tucows Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Tucows Inc. beats Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.