Reviewing Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN)’s and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s results

This is a contrast between Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.10 N/A -2.90 0.00 Redfin Corporation 19 2.77 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Redfin Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6% Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

Professional Diversity Network Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Redfin Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Redfin Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Redfin Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Redfin Corporation 0 4 5 2.56

Competitively Redfin Corporation has a consensus target price of $22.3, with potential upside of 29.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares and 0% of Redfin Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Redfin Corporation has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83% Redfin Corporation 0.33% 0.56% -9.26% 5.01% -25.64% 25.28%

For the past year Professional Diversity Network Inc. has stronger performance than Redfin Corporation

Summary

Redfin Corporation beats Professional Diversity Network Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.