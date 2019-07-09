Reviewing Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN)’s and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s results

This is a contrast between Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.64 N/A -3.10 0.00 Phoenix New Media Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Phoenix New Media Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Professional Diversity Network Inc. and Phoenix New Media Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -287.2% -125.9% Phoenix New Media Limited 0.00% -2.3% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 3 beta indicates that Professional Diversity Network Inc. is 200.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Phoenix New Media Limited’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Professional Diversity Network Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Phoenix New Media Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Phoenix New Media Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.5% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares and 34.2% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares. Insiders held 2.2% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares. Competitively, Phoenix New Media Limited has 24.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Professional Diversity Network Inc. -5.07% -3.64% 189.09% 31.4% 17.34% 218% Phoenix New Media Limited 0.43% -4.87% 20.23% 16.81% -2.15% 28.12%

For the past year Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phoenix New Media Limited.

Summary

Phoenix New Media Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.