Reviewing ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)’s and Its Peers results

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ProAssurance Corporation has 84% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.9% of ProAssurance Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ProAssurance Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.30% 1.40% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing ProAssurance Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance Corporation N/A 38 31.47 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

ProAssurance Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio ProAssurance Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ProAssurance Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

ProAssurance Corporation presently has an average price target of $39, suggesting a potential downside of -0.18%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.83%. Given ProAssurance Corporation’s peers higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProAssurance Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ProAssurance Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProAssurance Corporation 5.11% 7.8% 4.8% -7.76% -2.32% -3.62% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year ProAssurance Corporation has -3.62% weaker performance while ProAssurance Corporation’s peers have 23.02% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

ProAssurance Corporation has a beta of 0.56 and its 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ProAssurance Corporation’s competitors are 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

ProAssurance Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors ProAssurance Corporation’s rivals beat ProAssurance Corporation.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.