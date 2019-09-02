Reviewing Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX)’s and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.23 N/A 0.84 16.91 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.09 N/A 5.10 0.54

Table 1 highlights Pro-Dex Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pro-Dex Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Pro-Dex Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pro-Dex Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 14.5% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4%

Risk and Volatility

Pro-Dex Inc.’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pro-Dex Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Pro-Dex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.5% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.2% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15%

For the past year Pro-Dex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Summary

Pro-Dex Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.