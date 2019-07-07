Reviewing Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX)’s and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.04 N/A 0.77 17.88 Microbot Medical Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pro-Dex Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -91.3%

Risk & Volatility

Pro-Dex Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.05 beta. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc. is 429.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 5.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pro-Dex Inc. are 5.9 and 4.6. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pro-Dex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Microbot Medical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pro-Dex Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 15.9% respectively. Insiders owned 3% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares. Competitively, 20.62% are Microbot Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pro-Dex Inc. -21.18% -9.97% -9.37% 13.71% 99.71% 13.66% Microbot Medical Inc. -5.75% -12.04% -17.54% 66.59% -41.69% 329.07%

For the past year Pro-Dex Inc. was less bullish than Microbot Medical Inc.

Summary

Pro-Dex Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Microbot Medical Inc.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.