Reviewing Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX)’s and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)’s results

Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.23 N/A 0.84 16.91 Endologix Inc. 7 0.66 N/A -8.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pro-Dex Inc. and Endologix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 14.5% Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.2% -26.4%

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Competitively, Endologix Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

Pro-Dex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Endologix Inc. are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. Pro-Dex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Endologix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pro-Dex Inc. and Endologix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Endologix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Endologix Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 49.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pro-Dex Inc. and Endologix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.5% and 82.4%. Pro-Dex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, 2.2% are Endologix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72% Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63%

For the past year Pro-Dex Inc. had bullish trend while Endologix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pro-Dex Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Endologix Inc.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.