Reviewing Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU)’s results

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 7.75M -0.21 0.00 Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.34 31.40

Demonstrates Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 135,017,421.60% 0% 0% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 1.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.7% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 72.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.75% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 2.28% 3.26% 6.11% 6.85% 0% 5.48%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Tiberius Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.