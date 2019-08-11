Reviewing Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.94 N/A -0.21 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.16 N/A 0.30 33.97

Table 1 highlights Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and PICO Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 69.2%. 72.4% are Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, PICO Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance while PICO Holdings Inc. has 10.39% stronger performance.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.