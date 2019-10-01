Reviewing Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)’s results

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 7.75M -0.21 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 136,239,782.02% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Longevity Acquisition Corporation are 6 and 6 respectively. Longevity Acquisition Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 28.5% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders owned 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Longevity Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.